Baltimore Has The Highest Rate Of STDs, According To New Research

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia hit an all-time high in the U.S. during 2018, but thanks to California-based health testing company Innerbody , we now know the exact cities that reportedly had the highest rate of STIs.

As many continue to cozy up during this cuffing season, alarming reports surfaced that in 2018 more than 2.4 million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) were reported across the United States.

The study found that per CDC’s data: Baltimore has the highest rate of sexually transmitted infections in the U.S. (2,004 cases per 100,000 people) with chlamydia being the most common infection.

With a population of just over 600,000 people in Baltimore, there were 7,636 cases of chlamydia, 4,231 of gonorrhea, 210 of syphilis and 207 of HIV.

Baltimore was followed by Jackson, Mississippi (1,872 cases per 100,000 people), Philadelphia (1,822 cases per 100,000 people) and San Francisco (1,754 cases per 100,000 people).

Keep scrolling to see 10 major cities that have the highest rates of STIs per 100,000 people:

Baltimore, Maryland (2,004) Jackson, Mississippi (1,872) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1,822) San Francisco, California (1,754) Montgomery, Alabama (1,731) Augusta, Georgia (1,675) Milwaukee, Wisconsin (1,657) Killeen, Texas (1,644) Shreveport, Louisiana (1,615) Indianapolis, Indiana (1,613)

As you can imagine, we were disturbed by the report, but it is better to be informed than to be ignorant! As for states, the study found that California had the highest number of STIs, followed by Texas, New York, Florida and Illinois.