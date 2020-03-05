See Cynthia Bailey's Very Expensive Non-negotiable Requirements For Her October Wedding To Mike Hill

Written by Tweety Elitou

As the sound of wedding ring bells begins to ring louder, we are learning more about the upcoming nuptials between one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta's favorite couples, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill.

With plans to tie the knot on Saturday, Oct. 10, we now have an idea of what’s to expect from the “over the top” affair thanks to the couple’s wedding and event planner, Courtney Ajinca. “She’s going to have a really amazing, over-the-top wedding,” Courtney told Page Six. “It’s going to be simple and elegant when it comes to terms of design, but it’s going to be very grand. Just a very sexy and grand wedding.”

According to Courtney, who helped Mike plan a surprise proposal earlier this year, the 52-year-old bride-to-be already has some ideas in mind for her big day—mainly about décor! RELATED | Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Sportscaster Mike Hill With Surprise Proposal And 5-Carat Ring “Her must-haves include a mirrored-aisle,” Courtney revealed. “That’s really trendy right now in weddings. That’s one thing that we’re going to incorporate.” While there are not many more details to share about the event, which includes a guest list that currently boasts about 200 of their closest family and friends, we do know exactly what will not be at the event. “I’m sick and tired of seeing Chiavari chairs, I think those need to go in the dumpster somewhere,” she shared. “We’re going to have luxurious seating, velvet and nice comfortable seats for our guests to enjoy.”

Affectionately referred to as “CHill,” the couple officially became engaged in July when the Fox Sports 1 sportscaster proposed to the supermodel with a 5-carat ring from Simon G. Jewelry. We are postive RHOA cameras will be rolling as the adorable lovebirds say, "I Do." We surely will be tuning in!