Meek Mill And His Pregnant Girlfriend Milan Harris Jet Set To Jamaica For A ‘Babymoon’

After becoming “Instagram Official” on Valentine’s Day, Meek Mill and his pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris , have jet setted to Jamaica for what appears to be a babymoon!

While there has yet to be any photos of the expecting couple—who are often private about their relationship—showing PDA together in the paradise island, the pair have posted several photos on Instagram showing similar distinctive landmarks.

RELATED | Meek Mill And His Pregnant Girlfriend Milan Harris Go Instagram Official With Adorable Valentine’s Day Photos

In case you are in need of receipts, keep scrolling to see the couple’s dynamic poolside view of the tropical palm trees and beach: