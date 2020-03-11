Meek Mill And His Pregnant Girlfriend Milan Harris Jet Set To Jamaica For A ‘Babymoon’

Watch Russell Wilson And Pregnant Wife Ciara's Epic Karaoke Carpool In Matching Sweatshirts
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
After becoming “Instagram Official” on Valentine’s Day, Meek Mill and his pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris, have jet setted to Jamaica for what appears to be a babymoon!
While there has yet to be any photos of the expecting couple—who are often private about their relationship—showing PDA together in the paradise island, the pair have posted several photos on Instagram showing similar distinctive landmarks.
RELATED | Meek Mill And His Pregnant Girlfriend Milan Harris Go Instagram Official With Adorable Valentine’s Day Photos
In case you are in need of receipts, keep scrolling to see the couple’s dynamic poolside view of the tropical palm trees and beach:
There are also these photos showing the pair living their best lives in the luxury outdoor setting.
During their mini-vacay, the 32-year-old Philly rapper also took some time to meet up with other musicians including Jamaican dancehall DJ, Popcaan.
Could new music be coming soon? We sure hope so. As for the couple, we’re glad to see the duo living their best lives before welcoming their bundle of joy!
(Photos: Mike Coppola/Getty, Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS