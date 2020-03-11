Meek Mill And His Pregnant Girlfriend Milan Harris Jet Set To Jamaica For A ‘Babymoon’

After going IG official, the expecting parents enjoy themselves in the Caribbean.

After becoming “Instagram Official” on Valentine’s Day, Meek Mill and his pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris, have jet setted to Jamaica for what appears to be a babymoon!  

While there has yet to be any photos of the expecting couple—who are often private about their relationship—showing PDA together in the paradise island, the pair have posted several photos on Instagram showing similar distinctive landmarks.

In case you are in need of receipts, keep scrolling to see the couple’s dynamic poolside view of the tropical palm trees and beach: 

There are also these photos showing the pair living their best lives in the luxury outdoor setting. 

View this post on Instagram

Blessings me send to da yutes dem #jamaica

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

During their mini-vacay, the 32-year-old Philly rapper also took some time to meet up with other musicians including Jamaican dancehall DJ, Popcaan

View this post on Instagram

Cuz x @popcaanmusic 🇯🇲 big vibes!

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

Could new music be coming soon? We sure hope so. As for the couple, we’re glad to see the duo living their best lives before welcoming their bundle of joy! 

(Photos: Mike Coppola/Getty, Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

