Meek Mill And His Pregnant Girlfriend Milan Harris Go Instagram Official With Adorable Valentine’s Day Photos

After months of speculation, Meek Mill and his longtime girlfriend made their love for one another Instagram Official !

On Valentine’s Day, Meek and his pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris, decided to confirm the status of the relationship in the most 2020 way possible—on their timelines!

“Ima tell my grandkids that ‘we started out as close friends’,” Milan captioned an Instagram post on Friday (Feb. 14) cuddled up with the 32-year-old Philly rapper.

In the photo, the duo can be seen boo’d up on a couch as the 30-year-old expectant fashion designer happily lays her head on Meek’s chest. Noticeably, Milan has an Xbox controller in her hands. Netflix and Chill? Possibly!