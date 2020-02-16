Meek Mill And His Pregnant Girlfriend Milan Harris Go Instagram Official With Adorable Valentine’s Day Photos

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
After months of speculation, Meek Mill and his longtime girlfriend made their love for one another Instagram Official!
On Valentine’s Day, Meek and his pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris, decided to confirm the status of the relationship in the most 2020 way possible—on their timelines!
“Ima tell my grandkids that ‘we started out as close friends’,” Milan captioned an Instagram post on Friday (Feb. 14) cuddled up with the 32-year-old Philly rapper.
In the photo, the duo can be seen boo’d up on a couch as the 30-year-old expectant fashion designer happily lays her head on Meek’s chest. Noticeably, Milan has an Xbox controller in her hands. Netflix and Chill? Possibly!
Naturally, the love did not stop there. Taking their affection to new heights, Meek posted a photo cozying up with his bae on a jet, along with the caption, "A few bosses.”
While there has been much speculation that the pair have been romantically linked for the past year, this serves as the first time the couple have confirmed the news to their fans.
Both Philadelphia-natives, the couple has been spotted on numerous occasions together, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s annual Roc Nation Grammy brunch last month.
Milan, who is the brain behind the extremely popular streetwear line Milano di Rouge, previously announced her pregnancy at her annual Milano di Rouge fashion show at the end of last year.
Congratulations to the couple and their growing family!
(Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage)
