Aoki Lee Simmons Displays The Frantic Way She Had To Evacuate Harvard University Due To The Coronavirus

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons appears to be returning home from Harvard University after the Ivy League school announced their decision to cancel classes due to the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a recent social media post, the 17-year-old student can be seen packing her belongings. “Wow time to pack up my entire existence,” she wrote on an Instagram Story. In the clip, she can be seen posing in the mirror while throwing up the peace sign.
According to The Harvard Crimson, the university instructed Harvard undergraduates to evacuate the campus by Sunday (March 15)—despite several disgruntled parents’ displeasure with the college’s “unfair” and “unilateral” mandate.
RELATED | Sit Down, Be Humble: Kimora Lee Simmons Teaches Aoki A Lesson In Humility After Her Harvard Acceptance
The college also requested that students not return from spring break but instead prepare for online classes starting March 23.
"Students are asked not to return to campus after Spring Recess and to meet academic requirements remotely until further notice," University President Lawrence S. Bacow announced in an email Tuesday morning, according to The Crimson.
He continued, "Students who need to remain on campus will also receive instruction remotely and must prepare for severely limited on-campus activities and interactions. All graduate students will transition to remote work wherever possible."
While some were upset and signed a petition, Aoki attempted to keep things lighthearted, by showing her hectic packing situation.
In her following Instagram Stories, which have now been deleted, she went on to show how chaotic immediate packing can be.
“So…looks like this week is gonna be packing, partying, and nothing else,” she wrote before showing her massive collection of clothes and belongings among boxes and suitcases on the floor.
Harvard joins a growing number of Ivy League universities that have also cancelled classes in an effort to keep their students safe during this pandemic.
(Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
