Aoki Lee Simmons Displays The Frantic Way She Had To Evacuate Harvard University Due To The Coronavirus

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons ' daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons appears to be returning home from Harvard University after the Ivy League school announced their decision to cancel classes due to the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a recent social media post, the 17-year-old student can be seen packing her belongings. “Wow time to pack up my entire existence,” she wrote on an Instagram Story. In the clip, she can be seen posing in the mirror while throwing up the peace sign.

According to The Harvard Crimson, the university instructed Harvard undergraduates to evacuate the campus by Sunday (March 15)—despite several disgruntled parents’ displeasure with the college’s “unfair” and “unilateral” mandate.

The college also requested that students not return from spring break but instead prepare for online classes starting March 23.

"Students are asked not to return to campus after Spring Recess and to meet academic requirements remotely until further notice," University President Lawrence S. Bacow announced in an email Tuesday morning, according to The Crimson.

He continued, "Students who need to remain on campus will also receive instruction remotely and must prepare for severely limited on-campus activities and interactions. All graduate students will transition to remote work wherever possible."