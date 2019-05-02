Sit Down, Be Humble: Kimora Lee Simmons Teaches Aoki A Lesson In Humility After Her Harvard Acceptance

Aoki Lee Simmons has got beauty and brains and has shown this to the whole world. But after basking a little too much in the glow of her Harvard acceptance, her mom and dad had to knock her down a few pegs.

The youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons is one smart cookie. At just 16 years old, Aoki has been open about the highs and lows of her college admissions process as she was set on attending an Ivy League school.

After revealing that she gained early acceptance into Harvard, she and the entire Simmons family humble bragged all over the ‘gram.