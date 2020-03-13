Ciara Gives A Tour Of Her Children’s Luxe New Bedrooms Featuring A Nearly Life-Size Jeep Bed And Massive Fur Rug

Written by Tweety Elitou

Ciara and Russell Wilson are getting their affairs in order as they prepare for baby #3. First up, their home!

On Thursday afternoon (March 12), the “Beauty Marks” singer gave fans a rare glimpse into her home with a series of photos showing off the newly redesigned bedrooms she had customized for her son Future (from a previous relationship), and daughter Sienna.

“I remember the joy we had preparing for our Princess Sienna to arrive! Future got upgraded to a Big Boy room. Having a new sibling was so exciting to him,” Ciara captioned the Instagram photos displaying the personalized spaces designed by J&J Design Group. She added, “It was so much fun collaborating with @jandjdesigngroup to bring our vision to life! On to the next baby!”

“So much fun putting this together,” proud Papa Russell wrote in the comments. “Now for the next baby!” So, what are the luxe features in little Future’s “big boy” room? Everything amazing, of course! In the space surrounded by a New York skyline mural with superheroes in action, the 5-year-old is sure to enjoy his nearly life-size Jeep 4x4 bed, hanging egg-shaped chair, and giant toy chest. He even has his name hung in big, bright lights outside his bedroom door.

As for 2-year-old Sienna, the baby girl’s room is super sweet thanks to the calming environment featuring neutral tones and soft toddler-approved surfaces. We also took note of the wooden crib that was perfectly positioned underneath a chic, light-up sign bearing her name. The massive white furry rug and matching fur ottoman complete the room, which is fit for a princess! RELATED | Russell Wilson Shares Pregnant Ciara Boxing Video With Hardcore Workout

With only weeks away from welcoming their new arrival, we’re looking forward to seeing what the couple does in the nursery for baby #3!