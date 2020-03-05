Russell Wilson Shares Pregnant Ciara Boxing Video With Hardcore Workout

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

The singer goes hard in the training session posted on Instagram.

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Ciara isn’t letting her pregnancy slow down her grind in the gym.

The 34-year-old singer, and her husband Russell Wilson, shared a video on Instagram of them doing a hardcore boxing workout on Wednesday (March 4). The two worked alongside their trainer, taking turns with some intense blows to the punching bag.

“Training with my lady…,” the Seattle Seahawks quarterback captioned the video.

Ciara announced she was expecting her third child in January and has since shown fans that she’s not changing her lifestyle. Along with boxing with her hubby, Ciara performed during New York Fashion Week while pregnant, popping out with her usual dance moves.

The power couple is already parents of their 2-year-old daughter Sienna Princess and 5-year-old son Future Zahir, whom Ciara shares with rapper Future.

And by the looks of her workout, Ciara is keeping her body and baby bump on point.

(Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

