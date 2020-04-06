How Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Got Engaged During Coronavirus Pandemic

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are reportedly engaged.

According to PEOPLE, the rapper proposed to The Real co-host on March 27 but was originally planning to pop the question sometime in April during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has restricted travel globally, Jeezy instead decided to surprise her during a special date night in Los Angeles.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep told the celebrity news outlet. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

Jeezy and Mai reportedly met on the set of her daytime talk show and began quietly dating in November 2018. The pair didn’t take their romance public until August of last year.

Congratulations to Jeezy and Jeannie!