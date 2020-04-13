Watch! Lil Scrappy And Wife Bambi Host A Live Kobe Bryant-Themed Gender Reveal Amid The Quarantine

Over the weekend, Lil Scrappy and his wife Adiz “Bambi” Benson used Instagram Live to announce the gender of their bun in the oven. Going off the live footage, the couple could not be more excited to share the news with friends, family, and fans!

Due to the coronavirus quarantine, Scrappy and Bambi were unable to host a lavish gender reveal party for baby no. 2, but thanks to social media, many were able to find out the sex of their new addition in real time.