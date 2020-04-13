Watch! Lil Scrappy And Wife Bambi Host A Live Kobe Bryant-Themed Gender Reveal Amid The Quarantine

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Over the weekend, Lil Scrappy and his wife Adiz “Bambi” Benson used Instagram Live to announce the gender of their bun in the oven. Going off the live footage, the couple could not be more excited to share the news with friends, family, and fans!
Due to the coronavirus quarantine, Scrappy and Bambi were unable to host a lavish gender reveal party for baby no. 2, but thanks to social media, many were able to find out the sex of their new addition in real time.
Practicing social distancing, cameras were rolling as the Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta stars headed to their backyard to shoot some basketball hoops while wearing their finest Kobe Bryant Lakers gear.
With the count of “1,2,3,” the couple— along with their 1-year-old son Breland and Scrappy’s 15-year-old daughter Emani from a previous relationship—threw the mini powder-filled basketballs to get the results. “Issa Girl!”
“#IssaGirl 🙌🏾🙏🏾 so happy, God is so good,” Bambi captioned an Instagram post on Saturday (April 11). “We were supposed to be celebrating in LA with the rest of the family but we will get it craccin’ at a later date. Take your candle and light the world #babygirl #cinco.”
After the reveal inspired by the late NBA star, Scrappy also shared his excitement to have another “queen” in his life.
“Can’t wait to be ya bodyguard like I do ya sister and broski," Scrappy captioned his Instagram post. "Thank u for all y’all love and wishes #BABYGURLCINCO #Corinials #Mambacita.”
How sweet. Congratulations to the couple!
