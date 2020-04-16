Eva Marcille Gives A Tour Of Her New Atlanta Home And It’s Perfect

Written by Tweety Elitou

Eva Marcille recently opened up the doors of her new Atlanta home to BravoTV.com cameras, and we must say, it is perfect for the family of five! Giving fans a glimpse inside her stylish abode, Eva makes it clear that family comes first. The proud mother of three shares the gorgeous home with husband Mike Sterling, 6-year-old daughter Marley, 2-year-old son Mikey, and baby Maverick.

Filled with walls of family photos, family-oriented décor, and chic furniture collection, Eva’s personal touch can be seen throughout the house. “Mike [Sterling] likes to say that there’s a picture of me in every room," Eva shared in the video. "I didn’t notice it until he said it." In the video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star shared some of her favorite rooms in the home, including the living room where the family spends "the bulk" of their time lounging on the spacious sectional couch, warming up by the stone fireplace, and watching their favorite shows on the large mounted television.

Next, we visit Eva’s favorite room in the house—the bright white kitchen, featuring top-of-the-line appliances. "Don’t let this white fool you. It goes down in this kitchen," she assured viewers, before leading them into her “cocktail”-friendly sunroom, featuring a fully stocked bar cart! After getting past the childproof staircase, we were led upstairs to see Mikey’s toy-filled room that he “doesn’t do much sleeping in'', Marley’s room that is beautifully covered in stickers, and the couple's master bedroom. “That’s usually something you would put in your living room," Eva shared while pointing out the word Gather framed overtop their king-sized bed. "But because my kids think that this bed is a couch, they spend a lot of time in here.” RELATED | Eva Marcille Says She Ate All Her ‘Corona Groceries’ And It's Completely Relatable As the camera pans around the room, we can’t help but notice the adorable pillows from the Eva Marcille Home Collection. Nice touch! “That’s my house. Thanks for stopping by, and seeing my new digs,” before playfully searching for the name of her home. “We don’t have a name, but we have a mortgage and we’re here. And we’re so happy. Bye!” Keep scrolling to see the couple’s luxe mastered room, stunning bathroom, and walk-in closets.