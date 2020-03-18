Eva Marcille Says She Ate All Her ‘Corona Groceries’ And It's Completely Relatable

Safaree Samuels Comments On His Wife, Erica Mena’s Post-Pregnancy Curves Weeks After Welcoming Their Baby Girl
Due to the growing need to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans have opted to head to their local supermarket to stockpile groceries, snacks, and strangely enough, extreme amounts of toilet paper.
In these uncertain times, it is hard to know how many groceries you need to buy and how long they’ll last. Unfortunately, Eva Marcille learned the hard way after revealing to her 3.7 million Instagram followers that she reached the end of her food supplies.
“I ate all my Corona groceries,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted on Instagram.
While the post seemed to be lighthearted, sympathetic to the 35-year-old model’s announcement, other celebrities revealed they too are in the same boat.
“Me too,” RHOA co-star Cynthia Bailey responded.
“Me too. I ordered groceries. I’m not going back in that store chile,” Tamar Braxton chimed in.
While some may be making light of the news, with over 39K likes, it seems as though many people share the same worries of not having enough food to fulfill their self-quarantine needs. Prayers up!
(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
