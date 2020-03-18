Eva Marcille Says She Ate All Her ‘Corona Groceries’ And It's Completely Relatable

Due to the growing need to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans have opted to head to their local supermarket to stockpile groceries, snacks, and strangely enough, extreme amounts of toilet paper.

In these uncertain times, it is hard to know how many groceries you need to buy and how long they’ll last. Unfortunately, Eva Marcille learned the hard way after revealing to her 3.7 million Instagram followers that she reached the end of her food supplies.