Tiffany Haddish Explains Why She Prefers Men With Smaller Packages

Recently, Jada Pinkett Smith called on the famous comedian along with her Girls Trip co-stars Queen Latifah and Regina Hall to chat about their quarantine lifestyle during her show, Red Table Talk, and let us just say Tiffany knows exactly what she wants in a man.

Tiffany Haddish never misses an opportunity to speak her mind—even if the topic is sex and her sexual preferences!

“Personally, I prefer small penises because I feel like small ones respect you,” Tiffany shared during last week’s episode.

She went on to share the benefits she believes comes with a man with a smaller member. “They’re kind. They buy you nice gifts. They take you nice places. They’ll come and clean your house [and] fix your cars for you,” she added.

Summing up her stance, Tiffany proclaimed, “Small penises are penises of service.”

As for her experience with men packing a bigger package, she playfully concluded, “Big penises are disrespectful, and just do whatever they want to do.”

Well, there you have it. She said what she said. The question is, do you agree?

Watch the full episode of Red Table Talk here.