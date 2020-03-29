Tiffany Haddish Shares A Surprising Update About ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel

The highly-anticipated sequel to Girls Trip might have hit some bumps in the road, according to Tiffany Haddish.

Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Queen Latifah have all previously teased the sequel, but the Union Journal reports that the studio hasn’t moved forward with the project because the cast is requesting “too much money.”

When questioned about the movie by a fan at the Natural Resources Defense Council’s Night of Comedy, Haddish shared some upsetting details.

“I wish there was, I hope there is. I have been petitioning for it.” said Haddish, Page Six reports. “We understood how much money could be made, and they don’t want to pay it. So I doubt it.”

According to Page Six, a Universal studio source said, “There was no script submitted for a Girls Trip sequel and no film is currently in development.”

But if the sequel is on hold, it looks like Haddish still has plans to bring the story to life. The Union Journal reports that the cast might get together and write the script themselves.

“We might decide not to even make it Girls Trip. Maybe we’ll do a different story just in case no one wants to make Girls Trip 2.”