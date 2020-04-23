Khloe Kardashian Reveals That She Already Has A 'Sperm Donor' In Mind To Expand Her Family

“I've been doing hormone injections for about five days,” Khloe explains to her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian in the clip. “The injection process has been fine. I don't know why I'm like, ‘Oh, okay, it's not that bad.’”

Khloé Kardashian left her sisters speechless when she revealed on the latest Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer that she already has a “sperm donor” in mind to expand her family.

According to Khloé, who has been actively undergoing IVF, has considered giving her 2-year-old daughter True Thompson a full-blooded sibling.

“I do have a sperm donor,” she shared. “Tristan [Thompson].”

She went on to share that after her doctor's appointment, she talked to Tristan about building their family, but admits she has serious concerns since she and the basketball star are not in a relationship. “It's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go.”

Although Khloé would like her donor to be none other than her ex and father of her daughter, she admits it would be far more complicated than she initially thought. “He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor. But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I'm like, ‘You know what, I don't want that."'

We guess only time can tell what decision the pair will make.