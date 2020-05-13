Stevie J. And Joseline Hernandez’s Daughter Bonnie Bella Showcases Her Fierce Model Walk

Written by Tweety Elitou

Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez‘s daughter, Bonnie Bella Jordan, is a supermodel in the making! In case you need receipts, take a look at the adorable 3-year-old flexing her runway skills in a recent Instagram video captured by her dad.

“Grateful for another day,” Stevie captioned the video clip, before encouraging fans to, “Walk away from negativity as confident as Bonnie.” RELATED | Joseline Hernandez Admits She 'Finally Grew Up' After Daughter Called Out Her Behavior

You better work, Miss Bonnie Bella! Styling in a red baby doll dress with sparkly kitten heels, the toddler definitely strutted her stuff to Frozen's hit song “Let It Go.” According to Joseline, Bonnie is currently sheltering in place with her dad during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bonnie Bella’s in California living her best life,” Joseline shared with The Zeus Network during an Instagram Live chat. “She got caught during the quarantine, but she ended up staying there [with Stevie].” She added, “She’s cool because she’s in a beautiful big house, she’s having a good time. She’s got the pool, she’s got the Jacuzzi, she’s got the playground. She’s doing amazing.” While the reality star admits she misses her baby girl, Joseline says that she’s happy that Bonnie has the opportunity to spend time with her other side of the family. It also helps that she talks to her every day!