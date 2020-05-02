Joseline Hernandez Admits She 'Finally Grew Up' After Daughter Called Out Her Behavior

Kids will be the ones to teach you.

Joseline Hernandez shared a touching exchange she had with her daughter Bonnie Bella, that made her reflect on her public behavior.

“No other job I would rather have than being your MAMA girl! #BonnieBella you are the best #gift I've ever gave myself!" she wrote. "And I say this because I finally grew up baby girl!! I truly respect how you always say to me!!! And I quote 'mama be nice.'"

She continued, "To watch you grow is a gift from my Ancestors and the Gods. I thank you kiddo.”