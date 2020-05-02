Joseline Hernandez Admits She 'Finally Grew Up' After Daughter Called Out Her Behavior

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Kids will be the ones to teach you.
Joseline Hernandez shared a touching exchange she had with her daughter Bonnie Bella, that made her reflect on her public behavior.
“No other job I would rather have than being your MAMA girl! #BonnieBella you are the best #gift I've ever gave myself!" she wrote. "And I say this because I finally grew up baby girl!! I truly respect how you always say to me!!! And I quote 'mama be nice.'"
She continued, "To watch you grow is a gift from my Ancestors and the Gods. I thank you kiddo.”
The former Love & Hip Hop and Marriage Boot Camp star has been publicly feuding with Bonnie's father Stevie J for years now, and even temporarily lost custody of her daughter last year. However, it seems she's gotten some perspective lately.
According to Celebrity Insider, in a recent interview Joseline explained why she made peace with Stevie J: “Whether you go through arguments, fights, court system … anything that you go through, it's going to get better. It's going to get ugly before it gets better, but it'll always get better.”
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
