Joseline Hernandez Admits She 'Finally Grew Up' After Daughter Called Out Her Behavior

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: TV Personality Joseline Hernandez attends the premiere of WE TV's "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" at Liaison Restaurant on February 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The former 'Love & Hip Hop' star was in a bitter custody battle with Stevie J.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Kids will be the ones to teach you.

Joseline Hernandez shared a touching exchange she had with her daughter Bonnie Bella, that made her reflect on her public behavior. 

“No other job I would rather have than being your MAMA girl! #BonnieBella you are the best #gift I've ever gave myself!" she wrote. "And I say this because I finally grew up baby girl!! I truly respect how you always say to me!!! And I quote 'mama be nice.'"

She continued, "To watch you grow is a gift from my Ancestors and the Gods. I thank you kiddo.”

The former Love & Hip Hop and Marriage Boot Camp star has been publicly feuding with Bonnie's father Stevie J for years now, and even temporarily lost custody of her daughter last year. However, it seems she's gotten some perspective lately. 

According to Celebrity Insider, in a recent interview Joseline explained why she made peace with Stevie J: “Whether you go through arguments, fights, court system … anything that you go through, it's going to get better. It's going to get ugly before it gets better, but it'll always get better.”

Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

