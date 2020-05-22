Boris Kodjoe Surprises Wife Nicole Ari Parker With A Beachside Anniversary Celebration That You Won’t Believe

Written by Tweety Elitou

Boris Kodjoe was determined to make sure that his wife Nicole Ari Parker enjoyed their 15th wedding anniversary. However, with no romantic getaways or fancy restaurants available due to the coronavirus pandemic, the loving husband had to get creative.

Encouraging his wife to take an early morning stroll on the beach, Nicole had no idea that she was heading to a private anniversary celebration. RELATED | Oh, Lordt!: Nicole Ari Parker Said A Prayer To Get Boris Kodjoe, And Sis Is Sharing It

“Woke me up at 7am for a walk on the Beach,” Nicole captioned an Instagram video showing the sweet set-up her husband arranged.

Nicole went on to admit that although she considers herself hard to surprise, she had no idea what her husband planned with professional event planner, Kasiopia of Simply Unforgettable Events. Take a look at the beautiful scenery on what Nicole considered, “THE Most MagicalPrayerfulSunkissed Morning everrrr.”

“#Happy15Babe,” she added. “Love you sooo.” How romantic! Celebrating 15 years of marital bliss, the celebrity couple was all smiles as they privately enjoyed each other’s company as folklorist, traditional harpist, and storyteller Baba entertained them.

“15 Deep today. Happy anniversary Babe,” Boris captioned a series of photos bonding with his wife. “I ❤️ you.”

Join us in wishing the couple, who shares two children, many more years to come!