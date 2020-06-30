Kim Kardashian Gives Tour Of Wyoming Estate Featuring North West's $30K Horse And A Go-Kart Race Track

Written by Tweety Elitou

Kim Kardashian West has millions of reasons to celebrate after landing a $200 million investment by Coty for her beauty brand, KKW Beauty.

“So blessed and forever grateful,” Kim captioned an Instagram photo rocking a nude western look, equipped with matching leather chaps. RELATED | Kim Kardashian Is Poised To Be The Family's 1st Actual Billionaire After Scoring $200 Million Investment After news surfaced about the major business milestone—resulting in KKW Beauty being valued at a staggering $1 billion—the reality star posted a series of throwback photos celebrating the luxe lifestyle she shares with her family.

“Happy Sunday,” the mother of four captioned a photo showing sweet PDA to her husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star later posted these images of their daughter North West’s 7th birthday, celebrated last month in Wyoming.

“North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style,” Kim wrote on Instagram showing the birthday girl riding one of the family’s many horses. In fact, Kim says there are 14 Friesian horses that live on their ranch—one is Nori's. The breed which is exotic to Wyoming costs anywhere from $25,000-30,000 per horse. Wow.

Other highlights from the birthday photos include; a photo with North’s new Pomeranian doggie, family photos amongst the haystacks, the birthday girl’s cake shaped like a cowgirl hat, and the ranch’s massive outdoor go-kart track! As they say, hard work pays off. And the Kardashian-West is loving every minute of it.