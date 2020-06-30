Sorry, Kylie! Kim Kardashian Is Poised To Be The Family's 1st Actual Billionaire After Scoring $200 Million Investment

Following in the footsteps of her younger sister Kylie Jenner —who also secured a major investment for her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics—the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star recently landed a multi-million dollar investment for KKW Beauty.

According to People , Kim’s successful beauty empire is now valued at a staggering $1 billion after beauty giant Coty acquired a 20% stake in KKW Beauty for $200 million.

Although Kim and her team plan to continue leading creative efforts, Coty is reportedly set to help broaden the reality star’s ability to grow the business with haircare, skincare, nail products, and personal care products.

“Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand,” Kim shared in a press release.

She continued, “This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I’m so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.”

A few months ago a similar announcement was made for Kylie Jenner's company, Kylie cosmetics, who according to Forbes allegedly doctored her profits, forcing them to strip her of her billionaire status. We will reserve celebration until someone can investigate if this is official, official.

In the meantime though, the big news caused her entrepreneur husband Kanye West to make a rare appearance on Twitter in support of his wife’s major milestone.