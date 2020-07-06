Saweetie Drops Into A Split After Receiving Two Birkin Bags From Quavo And Celebrates 27 With Multiple Parties

Written by Tweety Elitou

Saweetie’s level of excitement after receiving TWO luxe birthday gifts from her boyfriend Quavo has become relationship goals. Keep scrolling to see why!

Over the weekend, Saweetie celebrated her 27th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Turning up for her personal milestone, the “Tap In” rapper documented the festivities via her Instagram Stories, including the moment she received not one but two Hermès Birkin bags from her bae. RELATED | Quavo Turns Up For His 29th Birthday With A Lap Dance By Girlfriend Saweetie And An Epic ‘Quarantine Party’ On IG Live

Take a look at the viral moment below:

In the video, the birthday girl can be seen twerking with excitement after receiving her two new purses: one teal and one purple. She even dropped down into a split!

The day before receiving her pricey gifts, the California native kicked off her birthday weekend with a 90s themed birthday bash. Take a look at the highlights from Saweetie’s 90s-themed party filled with colorful fashion, a crab boil, dancing, and more:

Rocking freshly laid baby hairs, her signature long nails, and a colorful jumpsuit by Karl Kani, Saweetie looked like she had a blast amongst her crew.

We love it. Happy Birthday, Saweetie!