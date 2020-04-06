Quavo Turns Up For His 29th Birthday With A Lap Dance By Girlfriend Saweetie And An Epic ‘Quarantine Party’ On IG Live

Written by Tweety Elitou

Migos member Quavo did not let the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on his birthday turn up. Instead, the ‘Flip The Switch’ rapper opted to broadcast his small, at-home festivities via his Instagram Stories. With over 41K fans who participated, let’s just say the party was one to remember!

Celebrating his 29th birthday on Thursday (April 2), Quavo was all smiles as he welcomed in his personal new year with a live DJ, a huge realistic-looking “Martell” cake, endless drinks, and his girlfriend, rapper Saweetie by his side.

“Happy birthday baby,” Saweetie captioned an Instagram photo boo’d up with the birthday boy. Sitting on her bae’s lap wearing a white T-shirt, featuring a throwback image of Quavo with braces, the ‘My Type’ rapper added, “Keep shining!!! So proud of u!! Love u for life.” Earlier in the week, Quavo announced to his 16 million Instagram followers that he would be having a Quarantine Party. “Yesssirrr!!!! Tomorrow, Its My Birthday And We Celebrating While Social Distancing,” he wrote in a caption. “Droppin All Yall [Favorite] MIGOS CLASSICS and We Opening Up The Vault Unreleased VIBES!!!”

Keeping his numbers within the social distancing mandate, the at-home party had a guest list of 10 people, which included his girlfriend and fellow Migo member Takeoff. One person that was listed to attend the event was fellow rapper Travis Scott, but it seems that he was not able to make it. RELATED | Quavo Celebrates The Launch Of His boohooMAN Collection With Rapper Girlfriend Saweetie Unfortunately, the performer’s birthday came at a time when most of the country is under a stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but as a show of good faith, Quavo advised his friends and family to donate to his charity, Quavo Cares Foundation, in honor of his birthday.

FYI: The foundation is partnering with Ohana One and Emory Healthcare to provide needed masks, isolation gowns, and face shields to ensure health care professionals are safe during this pandemic. How thoughtful. Happy birthday, Quavo!