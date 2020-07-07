Waka Flocka's Daughter Charlie Turns 15 With An Over The Top Quinceañera

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Tammy Rivera Malphurs spared no expense in making sure her daughter Charlie’s 15th birthday was one to remember.
Keep scrolling to see the fairytale Quinceañera held on Monday (July 6), which featured picture-perfect décor, three fashionable gown changes, and a daddy-daughter dance that will leave you teary-eyed.
Adorned with a sparkling diamond crown like a real-life Disney princess, Charlie dazzled as she arrived at her “Beauty and the Beast” themed event wearing a royally bedazzled red gown.
“The most beautiful Quinceañera I’ve ever seen,” Tammy captioned a series of Instagram photos from the luxe event.
Hosted at Gleaming Event Hall in Atlanta, the grand ceremony seemed to have gone without a hitch thanks to event planner Dazzle Me Parties, who ensured the venue had lovely décor.
Thanks to dance choreographer Anthony Burrell, Charlie and her friends danced to perfection without missing a step.
“You got them kids together in two weeks,” Tammy wrote. “Unbelievable but I expect nothing else from the best!”
As for the most touching moment from the event, the daddy-daughter dance shared between Waka Flocka and the birthday girl won over the hearts of many onlookers.
See the loving moment below:
We love it! Happy Birthday, Charlie!
(Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS