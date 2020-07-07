Waka Flocka's Daughter Charlie Turns 15 With An Over The Top Quinceañera

Waka Flocka Dances With His Daughter Charlie During Her Luxe Quinceañera And It's The Sweetest Thing You'll See All Day

Waka Flocka's Daughter Charlie Turns 15 With An Over The Top Quinceañera

See the fairytale event that featured picture-perfect décor, three fashionable gown changes, and more!

Published 2 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Tammy Rivera Malphurs spared no expense in making sure her daughter Charlie’s 15th birthday was one to remember. 

Keep scrolling to see the fairytale Quinceañera held on Monday (July 6), which featured picture-perfect décor, three fashionable gown changes, and a daddy-daughter dance that will leave you teary-eyed. 

Adorned with a sparkling diamond crown like a real-life Disney princess, Charlie dazzled as she arrived at her “Beauty and the Beast” themed event wearing a royally bedazzled red gown.

“The most beautiful Quinceañera I’ve ever seen,” Tammy captioned a series of Instagram photos from the luxe event.

Hosted at Gleaming Event Hall in Atlanta, the grand ceremony seemed to have gone without a hitch thanks to event planner Dazzle Me Parties, who ensured the venue had lovely décor.

Thanks to dance choreographer Anthony Burrell, Charlie and her friends danced to perfection without missing a step. 

“You got them kids together in two weeks,” Tammy wrote. “Unbelievable but I expect nothing else from the best!”

As for the most touching moment from the event, the daddy-daughter dance shared between Waka Flocka and the birthday girl won over the hearts of many onlookers.

See the loving moment below:

We love it! Happy Birthday, Charlie!

(Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style