Waka Flocka's Daughter Charlie Turns 15 With An Over The Top Quinceañera

Keep scrolling to see the fairytale Quinceañera held on Monday (July 6), which featured picture-perfect décor, three fashionable gown changes, and a daddy-daughter dance that will leave you teary-eyed.

Tammy Rivera Malphurs spared no expense in making sure her daughter Charlie ’s 15th birthday was one to remember.

A post shared by 🇳🇮 Tammy Rivera Malphurs (@charliesangelll) on Jul 6, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

Adorned with a sparkling diamond crown like a real-life Disney princess, Charlie dazzled as she arrived at her “Beauty and the Beast” themed event wearing a royally bedazzled red gown.

A post shared by Fortune Concierge (@fortuneconcierge) on Jul 6, 2020 at 11:31am PDT

“The most beautiful Quinceañera I’ve ever seen,” Tammy captioned a series of Instagram photos from the luxe event.

A post shared by T. Rivera (@triveraswim) on Jul 6, 2020 at 2:09pm PDT

Hosted at Gleaming Event Hall in Atlanta, the grand ceremony seemed to have gone without a hitch thanks to event planner Dazzle Me Parties, who ensured the venue had lovely décor.

Thanks to dance choreographer Anthony Burrell, Charlie and her friends danced to perfection without missing a step.

“You got them kids together in two weeks,” Tammy wrote. “Unbelievable but I expect nothing else from the best!”

As for the most touching moment from the event, the daddy-daughter dance shared between Waka Flocka and the birthday girl won over the hearts of many onlookers.

See the loving moment below: