Hello Abs!: Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her New Hard Earned Toned Body

Ayesha Curry is fit and fabulous!

The entrepreneur decided to start her fitness journey in quarantine, and the results of her hard work have really paid off. The mom-of-three revealed her toned figure a few weeks ago in a bikini photo posted to Instagram and recently announced how she lost 35 pounds.

“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” Ayesha wrote. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it. I hate the term balance, because I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”

In her latest photo, she rocked a sports bra and spandex shorts showing off her new fit and toned body.