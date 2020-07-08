Hello Abs!: Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her New Hard Earned Toned Body

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Ayesha Curry is fit and fabulous!
The entrepreneur decided to start her fitness journey in quarantine, and the results of her hard work have really paid off. The mom-of-three revealed her toned figure a few weeks ago in a bikini photo posted to Instagram and recently announced how she lost 35 pounds.
“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” Ayesha wrote. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it. I hate the term balance, because I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”
In her latest photo, she rocked a sports bra and spandex shorts showing off her new fit and toned body.
Ayesha teamed up with Fitbit exclusively to debut “Ayesha Curry’s Premium Summer” exclusive, original content for Fitbit Premium. For the next six weeks, Fitbit will be releasing new content from Ayesha, focused on her passions: food and fitness.
In May 2020, Ayesha revealed to her fans that she had been in the gym since January doing “heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work.” She also changed her “entire diet.”
While quarantining, Ayesha and Steph Curry have spent quality time with their three kids: Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 2. Their youngest, Canon, recently celebrated his 2nd birthday on July 3.
Cudos to Ayesha, she's an inspiration to women looking to shed pounds on their terms.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
