Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Buy A Mansion On A Property So Big They Need A Golf Cart To Get Their Mailbox

Written by Tweety Elitou

Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena have plenty of milestones to celebrate for 2019/2020! Besides tying the knot in October with a lavish wedding, the loving couple also welcomed their first child together in February. RELATED | Inside Erica Mena And Safaree's Lavish Wedding – And Check Out Their Matching 6-Figure Rings ICYMI: Earlier this week, the lovebirds signed papers to secure their luxury dream home and judging by the photos, they couldn't be happier!

“Doing what they said we couldn’t,” Safaree captioned an Instagram photo showing their massive mansion in Georgia. “GOALS.” Happy about their new purchase that took over a year of searching and negotiations, the new homeowners snapped this photo with their celebrity relator Douglas Parson Jr. and lender Virgil Gordon II.

“We found our dream home and closed on it today,” Erica wrote on Instagram. In case you were wondering, luxe amenities in the spacious home includes extremely high ceilings, a state-of-the-art modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a mirrored gym, and a minibar. Other highlights include a stunning master bedroom with a personal balcony, a luxurious en suite with a built-in glam station, a multi-car garage, along with a beautiful outdoor lounging and dining area that adjoins a lovely outdoor pool. The modern mansion even came with a golf cart to help the couple navigate their huge backyard and to get to their mailbox without having to walk! “Our backyard is a golf course—which is insane,” Erica shared in an Instagram Story video. RELATED | Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Welcome A Baby Girl And Share First Pics! While it is unclear how much money the couple dropped on the luxe abode, Erica has made her intentions known about wanting to make changes to the home's design. If your curious, take a look inside the stunning dream home below:

If you are anything like us, you can't wait to see the before-and-after photos after the couple renovates. Join us in congratulating the duo on their big milestone!