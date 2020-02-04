Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Welcome A Baby Girl And Share First Pics!

Congrats to the happy couple!

Congrats are in order for Love & Hip Hop stars Safaree Samuels And Eric Mena. They are parents to a baby girl. Safaree, 38, posted on Instagram, “These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I’m a part of the #girldad club now.” See the photo below:

Erica Mena also posted on her Instagram, “Just here staring at my husband as he obsesses over our daughter.” See the photo below:

(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

