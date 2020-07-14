Cece Guiterrez And Byron Scott Wear Face Masks And Livestream Their Intimate Hollywood Wedding

Written by Tweety Elitou

Basketball Wives star Cece Gutierrez and former Los Angeles Lakers guard Byron Scott didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from tying the knot with a lovely and intimate ceremony.

“Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate,” CeCe wrote on Instagram. Taking the proper precautions for safety, the nuptials were live-streamed for friends and family members who were not able to attend due to the limited guest list.

Held at the Albertson Wedding Chapel in Hollywood, the wedding on July 11 seemed to have gone without a hitch. Dressed in an intricately beaded strapless mermaid gown by Netta BenShabu, the 47-year-old blushing bride accessorized her look with a long white veil and an embellished face mask. Keeping her glam simple, CeCe opted for an elegant updo complete with an alluring bridal headpiece from Elena's Bridal. Complimenting his bride, the 59-year-old groom looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo by David August with matching black face mask. Keep scrolling to see the intimate wedding ceremony, including the couple’s first dance by the poolside:

Aww! The newlyweds, who got engaged in 2018, look very much in love. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Scott!