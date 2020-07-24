Drake's Barbados Takeover Included His Private Jet Stopping Traffic And A Meet-Up With Rihanna's Brother

Written by Tweety Elitou

Drake has certainly been making the most of his picturesque getaway to Barbados. From visiting memorable landmarks to snapping thirst traps for Instagram, the Champagne Papi has certainly gotten our attention with his island vacay. Keep scrolling to see all the memorable moments from his trip captured on social media!

Jet setting to the tropical island about a week ago, Drake spent most of his time bonding with friends, pool hopping, and taking photos with fans.

While it is unclear why the 33-year-old opted to visit the island amid the pandemic, the rapper received a warm welcome from the locals.

During his weeklong visit to Rihanna’s homeland, Drake not only reportedly met up with the singer’s brother Rorrey Fenty, but also visited the iconic Bajan street, Rihanna Drive.

While at a private event—most likely for business—Drake also snapped a photo with Bajan Soca artist Alison Hinds.

“Another awesome photo moment with @champagnepapi from a private event a couple nights ago,” Alison wrote. “He's definitely as cool as you think he is.” RELATED | Time In The Sunshine: Here’s What Drake Has Been Up To While Vacationing In Barbados

Before stepping aboard his private jet to return home, Drake spent an afternoon cruising aboard a luxury yacht in the Caribbean Sea.

After all the festivities, in true OVO-style Drake’s custom $185 million jet was spotted leaving the island with the saying, “If you’re reading this we left.” It couldn't get better than that!