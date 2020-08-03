Gabrielle Union Invites Her Cousin Saweetie To Her California Mansion For A Wade’s Family Pool Party

Gabrielle Union and Saweetie

See all the outdoor fun, including a spirited game of cornhole.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

There’s nothing like a pool party to beat the summer heat. Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade clearly got the memo! 

🌊🌊🌊🖤🖤🖤

Over the weekend, the famous couple invited over a few guests to take a dip in their luxe outdoor pool and from the looks of the photos, there was nothing but good vibes in the air. In fact, the family festivities lasted well into the evening! 

“Family time is the best time,” Gabrielle captioned an Instagram photo with her husband Dwyane Wade, her stepson Ziare, and her guests; rapper cousin Saweetie and her boyfriend Quavo.

Amongst the highlights of the day included this spirited game of cornhole under the moonlight: 

We love to see it! You’ve got to love family fun that has a sprinkle of competition. 

(Photo by Issac Baldizon /NBAE via Getty Images)

