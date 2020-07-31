Season 2020 Clip (01:14)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Praise Zaya At GLAAD Awards

During the 2020 GLAAD Awards, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade presented the award for Outstanding Drama Series and took time to praise 13-year-old daughter Zaya along the way.

