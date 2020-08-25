Eniko And Kevin Hart Host Stunning Bohemian Themed Drive-Up Shower For Their Baby Girl

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Hart, celebrated the impending birth of their daughter this past weekend with a stunning and safe drive-up baby shower.

“Baby K,” as Eniko Hart affectionately calls her burgeoning baby girl she’s expecting with famous hubby Kevin Hart, was showered with a “Boho Bliss” theme. For the special occasion, event planners pulled out a silver camper, a lavish nude flower arrangement, and wicker accents. Eniko wore a $550 Kasia Kulenty pink maxi dress and a flower crown to commemorate her and Kevin’s expectancy of a girl.

This is the couples second child together, they have Kenzo, 3, and kevin's two older children, Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 13.