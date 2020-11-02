A Queen!: Beyoncé Reveals She Keeps 80,000 Bees In Her Backyard And It's To Help With Her Kids' Allergies

Written by Tweety Elitou

Beyoncé is creating a lot of buzz after revealing in an interview that she is not only the leader of the Beyhive, but she is responsible for 80,000 real-life bees! "I know it's random, but I have two beehives. Real ones," the 39-year-old beauty shared with British Vogue. "I've had them at my house for a while now."

According to the Formation singer, she has "80,000 bees" that produce "hundreds of jars of honey a year." RELATED | Beyoncé And Jay-Z Open Up Their $88 Million Mansion To Throw Their Nephew Julez A 16th Birthday Party To Remember

So, you may be asking yourself, why does Bey have two actual hives? The mother of three uses the honey created by the bees as natural remedies for her daughters’ allergies. "I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties," she shared with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

This makes perfect sense, especially since honey has been used for centuries to heal the body. The sweet benefits of honey can do wonders with a wide range of healing abilities that includes skin care relief (both internally and externally). Not to mention, this doesn't even take into account the power of protecting the bees, which preserves all of humanity! Simply put, without the beautifully buzzing insects, we couldn’t sustain a growing nation. So, once again, Bey deserves a crown for bringing positivity to the masses. A Queen!