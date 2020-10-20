Beyoncé And Jay-Z Open Up Their $88 Million Mansion To Throw Their Nephew Julez A 16th Birthday Party To Remember

Written by Tweety Elitou

Beyoncé is officially #AuntieGoals! Over the weekend, the famous singer and entrepreneur threw her nephew Julez’s a 16th birthday party—and going off the photos from the event, it went without a hitch. “I wanted to get a picture of Julez with his cake by himself,” Queen Bey can be heard saying in the background as the birthday boy checked out his custom “Supreme” cake.

Turns out, the family-only event was held at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s $88 million mansion in Bel Air. “Beyoncé and Jay wanted to do something special for Julez’s 16th birthday because of everything going on with the pandemic, so they invited the entire family over to their Bel Air home to celebrate the milestone occasion,” a source close to Beyoncé told HollywoodLife. Of course, the family’s matriarch Tina Knowles Lawson was in attendance and snapped an adorable photo with her grandson.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful @julezjsmith grandma loves you,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. “You are still my baby even though you can eat soup off my head now.” Also on the guest list was Julez’s mom Solange Knowles, his father Daniel Smith, and his baby cousins. “Beyonce loves Julez with all her heart and it was important to her for their family to be together,” the source added before revealing the party, “actually ended up being better than something over the top with a ton of people because it gave them an opportunity to spend quality family time together, just hang out, relax, and not stress over the details or try to impress anyone with putting on an elaborate event.” The source continued, “It was a great time for everybody.” RELATED | Tina Knowles Lawson Reveals The Hardest Thing About Being Quarantined

Enjoying his personal milestone, Juelz snapped a few photos outside the luxe abode owned by his celebrity relatives.

Definitely a mood! From the looks of the images, Juelz enjoyed his birthday festivities—although Beyonce is reportedly set on planning her nephew the “birthday party of his dreams” after the pandemic. Amazing! Join us in wishing the teenage a great year!