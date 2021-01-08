EXCLUSIVE: Patti LaBelle Shares The Secret Behind Her Popular Sweet Potato Pies (A Whopping 36,000 Sold Daily!)

Written by Tweety Elitou

During your holiday celebrations, we hope you had the chance to indulge in the sweet deliciousness of Patti LaBelle’s pies. If not, you definitely missed out. Since the viral video recommendation of YouTube singing sensation James Wright in 2015, LaBelle’s sweet potato pies have become a seasonal tradition for many. This in conjunction with the singer’s legendary cooking skills, and there’s no wonder why Walmart cannot keep the mouth-watering treats on its shelves!

“I knew that I could throw down when I was around 12,” Ms. Patti exclusively shares with BET Style regarding her cooking skills. “I learned by watching my parents and then experimenting on my own. I used to make my own hot sauces in the garage.” For years, Ms. Patti has proven that she knows her way around the kitchen—other celebrities have even testified to her culinary greatness. Now, the Philadelphia native is sharing her love for cooking with countless families, as they purchase her pies in droves. RELATED | Iconic!: Patti LaBelle Reportedly Sells A Whopping 36,000 Sweet Potato Pies Daily

According to Fox Business, the $4 dessert—which is available exclusively at Walmart— sold out within minutes this Thanksgiving season. In fact, the retail giant revealed it sold a whopping 36,000 pies daily. That translates to 1,500 pies every hour and 25 per minute!

(Photo: Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images)















Those numbers alone prove that people far and wide love Ms. Patti’s desserts, including some of your favorite stars. “I recently spoke to Johnny Gill and Carmelo Anthony and told them I'd send them some,” she reveals. “My pies are homegrown and from the heart,” she explains to us about why people love her pastries. “They're from my mother's and aunt's recipes and were created with love. I think people can feel and taste that!” Now, the best-selling cookbook author is virtually entering our homes to share her very special recipes with her new interactive cooking show, Over The Top With Patti LaBelle.

(Photo: Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)















Available exclusively on Walmart Cook Shop, Ms. Patti joins a growing list of celebrity chefs, who share their yummy recipes on the free video hub. “I wanted to show people my love for cooking and my way of cooking,” she tells us about her show. “And it was so fun being able to show new and interesting ways to prepare some of my recipes!” What makes the Walmart Cook Shop fascinating is that viewers can tailor dishes and flavors to their own specific tastes. Don’t even get us started about the ability to utilize the retailer’s pickup or delivery services to make shopping for ingredients as easy as pie. *pun intended* So far, you can cook up a storm with Ms. Patti and master her sweet and savory recipes for Amped Up Buttermilk Pie, Crazy Peach Cobbler, and Mouthwatering Mac & Cheese. “I want people to realize how easy it is to make these dishes. And how many different things you can do to make delicious and unique meals for yourself and your family,” says the 76-year-old songstress. She continues, “I'll be doing kale greens, chicken and biscuits, and cornbread next. For dessert, lemon and coconut cheesecake because those are two of my personal favorites.” Our mouths are watering just thinking about it...