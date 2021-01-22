Aww!: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Bonds With His Newborn Grandson And His Daughter Yaya Couldn’t Be Happier

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is swooning over his newborn grandson—and it is the cutest thing we’ve seen all day. Below, see the undefeated boxer cozying up to the newest member of The Money Team !

“My [hearts],” proud mom Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather wrote on the sweet photo of her father and son. The image was later posted onto her Instagram Stories.

From the looks of the cute snapshot shared on Thursday, it seems as though Floyd is truly enjoying his family’s new addition. Just take note of how he dotingly snuggled his grandson. Grandpop Floyd clearly takes his job seriously.

As you may already know, the family bonding moment comes less than a month after Yaya gave fans a glimpse of the newborn’s foot on January 9.