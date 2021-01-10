NBA Youngboy And Yaya Mayweather Welcome Baby Boy

NBA Youngboy and Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather announced the good news about the birth of their baby boy Saturday (January 9) on social media, according to an Instagram post shared by The Shade Room.

Yaya, 20, is the daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather. The baby is the 21-year-old rapper’s seventh child but his first with Yaya, according to Complex.

In April 2020, Yaya was arrested for allegedly stabbing Lapattra Jacobs, who also shares a child with Youngboy, at the rapper’s Houston home.

RELATED: Iyanna Mayweather Appears On NBA Youngboy's Instagram Live Following Stabbing Incident

After that incident suspicions about Yaya’s pregnancy began circulating among fans who noticed a baby bump. By October, her father confirmed that she was expecting.