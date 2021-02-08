Toya Johnson Celebrates Reign's 3rd Birthday With A Top-Notch Tea Party And Table Filled With Sweet Treats!

Happy Birthday, Reign-Beaux! The daughter of Toya Johnson and Red Rushing turns three years old today. Toya took to her Instagram to send birthday wishes to her baby girl and share the fun details of Reign's tea party themed birthday.
"Wishing my little princess the Happiest Birthday! May your day be filled with sweetness, wonderful surprises and fun! May all your dreams come true! I love you @reign_beaux 💞🎉 #happy3rdbirthday 👑," Toya captioned the adorable photo.
Toya and Reign wore matching Dolce and Gabbana floral dresses for the adorable event while kids ate sweets and treats and sipped juice out of the cutest teacups.
Reign's big sister, Reginae Carter, also took to her social media to share an adorable photo from the pretty in pink tea party, which she captioned, "Happy birthday to my little mini-me ! I love you so much !! I can't believe you're the big 3 ! I'll forever be right there in front of you . if anybody wanna get to you .. they gotta get through me 😌 happy birthday to my reignyyyy @reign_beaux."
(Photo: Getty Images)
