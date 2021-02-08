Toya Johnson Celebrates Reign's 3rd Birthday With A Top-Notch Tea Party And Table Filled With Sweet Treats!

Happy Birthday, Reign-Beaux! The daughter of Toya Johnson and Red Rushing turns three years old today. Toya took to her Instagram to send birthday wishes to her baby girl and share the fun details of Reign's tea party themed birthday.

"Wishing my little princess the Happiest Birthday! May your day be filled with sweetness, wonderful surprises and fun! May all your dreams come true! I love you @reign_beaux 💞🎉 #happy3rdbirthday 👑," Toya captioned the adorable photo.