Pat McGrath Has Partnered With Apple Music For Black History Month

Pat McGrath is a celebrated makeup artist and the creative design director of Procter & Gamble Beauty. McGrath was born in Northampton, England, to a Jamaican single mother named Jean, who adored makeup and instilled a love of cosmetics into her daughter. "She always put on a full face of makeup then got in the bath to get that dewy finish. It was next level, but this is where I got my makeup tips from — at seven years old," McGrath told The Guardian.
Despite having no formal training, McGrath has become one of the most influential and respected makeup artists in the fashion industry, regularly directing the makeup for runway shows, advertising campaigns, and editorial shoots for the world's biggest fashion houses and publications. Pat McGrath Labs products are sold in retailers worldwide and are frequently used during fashion shows in New York, Milan, Paris, and London. She has even been named a Dame by Queen Elizabeth in December 2020.
In 2019, Kylie Jenner was declared the first self-made beauty mogul billionaire by Forbes, but that was not true. McGrath is actually the first self-made woman billionaire in the beauty industry. Pat McGrath Labs received a $60 million investment from New York City-based investment firm Eurazeo Brands, who became a minority shareholder in the company. Once the valuation was complete, McGrath’s beauty brand was worth an estimated $1 billion.
The 'mother of makeup' recently partnered with Apple Music to curate a Black History Month playlist.
"I am honored to partner with Apple Music to commemorate Black History Month by creating a playlist celebrating the role of the 'Matriarch' and the strength and leadership of Black women. Curating nearly five hours of music from inspirational icons and legendary ladies of the past, present, and future was a joy," she shared in a press release.
The 73-track-long roster kicks off with Beyoncé's "Formation" and Nicki Minaj's "Chun-Li," followed by some of the hottest artists of our generation, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and more. It additionally features classic tunes from Diana Ross and Whitney Houston.
See the complete playlist below.
