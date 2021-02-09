Pat McGrath Has Partnered With Apple Music For Black History Month

Pat McGrath is a celebrated makeup artist and the creative design director of Procter & Gamble Beauty. McGrath was born in Northampton, England, to a Jamaican single mother named Jean, who adored makeup and instilled a love of cosmetics into her daughter. "She always put on a full face of makeup then got in the bath to get that dewy finish. It was next level, but this is where I got my makeup tips from — at seven years old," McGrath told The Guardian.

Despite having no formal training, McGrath has become one of the most influential and respected makeup artists in the fashion industry, regularly directing the makeup for runway shows, advertising campaigns, and editorial shoots for the world's biggest fashion houses and publications. Pat McGrath Labs products are sold in retailers worldwide and are frequently used during fashion shows in New York, Milan, Paris, and London. She has even been named a Dame by Queen Elizabeth in December 2020.