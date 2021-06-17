EXCLUSIVE: Jesseca Dupart On Living With Da Brat, And The Biggest Business Lessons She Learned From Her Fiancé!

Written by Tweety Elitou

We love a good love story—and if you’re reading this, you do too. If you were given a rare glimpse into the home life of Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart, you may be left swooning at the sight of the busy power couple cuddled up together watching movies. “We enjoy each other's company no matter what it is,” Dupart told BET Style via Zoom. “Everything we do together.” RELATED | Da Brat Reveals How Her Girlfriend Influenced Her Decision To Come Out After 20 Years

If you were to tell Jesseca that she would be spending every waking moment with the love of her life, you may have left her pondering how a game of relationship tag would lead to the altar. “We were friends for a while, and it kinda happened like that,” the CEO of Kaleidoscope recalled about their love story. “She's the sweetest person I've ever met. So after getting to know her and chasing her a little bit and then her having to chase me—because I went ghost—we finally connected.”

After about a year, the duo went official as a couple. Recalling the early days of their relationship, the smitten fiancé of the award-winning recording artist reminisced, “The memory that sticks in my head is when [Da Brat] came to New Orleans for Essence Fest, and she obviously wasn’t public or anything. We were hanging out and we liked each other. To me holding hands in public is nothing, but you know it was so big for her.” She continued, “We were holding hands and somebody from her team grabbed her hand and someone [else] from her team grabbed my hand, so it looked like a group thing versus it being me and her. Again, she wasn’t public yet. I definitely remember walking through the Superdome with a group of people holding hands.” When we asked when the year of this occasion, Dupart could be heard yelling across the room, “Baby, what year was that at Essence?” Serving as actual proof of Dupart’s original statement of doing everything in close proximity, the attentive spouse can be heard responding, “2019.”

Despite their hectic business schedules, the pair always make time to sync their calendars to make money moves together. “If she has to travel for work, I'm there with her. If I have to travel for work she's there with me,” she explained. “I think that all starts with understanding your partner.” RELATED | Da Brat On Why She Was Scared For Her Girlfriend To See ‘Imperfections’

The owner of Kaleidoscope, a multi-million-dollar hair care company, went on to reveal the importance of having a supportive spouse and sharing in business lessons. “Honestly, I am a person that turns the other cheek,” shared Dupart, who is celebrating ‘Pride Month’ with her brand featured in Walmart. “Da Brat taught me to be very direct and stern [with my business]. You know, hold your ground.”

She added, “She's made me look at a lot of mistakes that I might have made in the past with the business. She made me look at stuff differently and it’s helped me avoid more mistakes. Instead of just turning the other way, [my mindset] is more: pay attention to this, say what you have to say so this can be fixed. [...] People in the past, I probably kept longer than I should have.” The chemistry between Da Brat and Dupart is undeniable. So much so, that the couple has their very own reality show coming to WE TV in July: Da Brat Loves Judy. The moral of this love story: find a partner that adds value, be supportive in a relationship, and always find common interests to keep your union flourishing (even if it's nestled in each other’s arms at home). * This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.