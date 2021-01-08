Da Brat On Why She Was Scared For Her Girlfriend To See ‘Imperfections’

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart went public about their relationship last March after they got engaged. The rapper recently got candid about stepping into her authentic self on an upcoming Growing Up Hip Hop episode.

In an exclusive sneak peek from TooFab, Brat said, "Recently, I decided to let y'all in on my life a little bit, you know what I'm saying? Came out the closet. I think we're a great couple together… Quarantine can make you or break you and we are still here, baby So we must be doing alright and it feel good to be happy out loud."

After years of speculation about her sexual orientation, the Chicago icon revealed that she was dating the Kaleidoscope Hair Product CEO and founder in an emotional Instagram post celebrating her 46th birthday in March.

However That said, the 46-year-old explained it initially was not easy to be herself around Dupart. She didn't want Jesseca to "look" at her for "too long," in fear of exposing her "imperfections."

"I was just real nervous and scared. At first I would hide behind furniture when she would talk to me. I would cover up my face when I laughed."

"It was the cutest thing ever,” Dupart added.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8C on WE tv, see the clip below: