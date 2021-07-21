Ice-T Responds To Comments About His Youngest Daughter Being His ‘Twin’ After This Photo Went Viral!

Ice-T is speaking out after the internet took notice of how much his youngest daughter looks like him. Below, see the photo that has fans calling Chanel Nicole his mini-me, before learning the rapper’s thoughts about the comparison!
On Sunday, proud mom Coco Austin posted a series of Instagram photos, including an image holding her 5-year-old daughter in her arms. Quickly, social media exploded with onlookers noticing how much Nicole looked like her father.
"Omg!!!! She looks just like her Father!!!!!" wrote one Instagram fan, while another added, “Your little girl is so cute!”
Seeing the comparisons, Ice-T responded to commenters via Twitter on Monday. “Every once in a while the press will write a COOL story with ‘No lies detected’,” the 63-year-old tweeted.
Aww. This daddy-daughter will forever be a mood. And yes, there’s no denying the resemblance between the adorable pair!
