Ludacris And His Wife Eudoxie Share The First Photos Of Their Newborn Daughter, Chance Oyali!

Congratulations are in order for Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges ! On Monday, the loving couple announced that they have officially welcomed their second child together, a beautiful baby girl. Below, meet the cutie named Chance Oyali !

The rapper and proud father-of-four echoed his wife’s excitement and posted the same photos on Instagram, along with the playful caption that read: “The Movie ‘Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls’ starring Chris Bridges coming soon.”

“Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother,” Eudoxie captioned a series of Instagram posts that included the family’s first photos of the newborn.

Ludacris, whose birth name is Chris Bridges, went on to share that Baby Chance was born on July 28 at 7:57 am.

This makes baby no. 2 for the couple who share a 6-year-old daughter, Cadence. The 43-year-old performer also has two other daughters—7-year-old Cai and 20-year-old Karma— from previous relationships. Yes, he’s a girl dad— and he’s proud of it!

While chatting with BET, the proud dad revealed that he’s elated about his growing family and his position as a girl dad. “I’m raising strong and beautiful women,” Ludacris explained, before revealing how his upcoming projects with Netflix’s Karma's World and KidNation are a tribute to his baby girls. “I am trying to lead the new generation.”

When we asked how it feels living amongst all women, the rapper explained, “It’s a lot of estrogen in my household, but I balance it out by working out. [...] I will continue to lead and be the best father that I can be. The good thing about having daughters is that they are going to take care of you for the rest of your life. You know, sons, sometimes they be like, ‘man, it’ll be alright’. Daughter’s gonna take care of you.”

Aww! Congratulations to the Bridges family on their new addition!

** Additional reporting by Joshua Eferighe.