Ludacris Talks Expecting Baby No. 4 After Three Girls

Rapper and actor Ludacris is becoming a dad once again!

The Fast and Furious star is expecting his fourth child and the second with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges. During an appearance on TODAY on Wednesday (June 23), he shared that the couple has decided to wait until the delivery to find out the gender of their youngest child.

When asked by Al Roker if he was hoping for the baby to be a boy, Luda gave a heartfelt response.

“I will be happy with whatever the Most High wants to give me,” he shared. “We don't know the sex of the child. We're gonna wait until the day. It's like one of the only things that's left to just be unpredictable these days, and it's exciting.”

He also spoke about being the father to all girls; he shares his daughter Candace, 5, with Bridges and has daughters Cai, 6, and Karma, 13, from previous relationships.

“There's so many great things that have happened from me being a girl dad,” he said. “One in particular, I have a Netflix series called 'Karma's World' that comes out at the end of this fall, and it's literally to enrich and empower young girls.”