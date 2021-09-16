Lil Nas X Throws Himself A Baby Shower To Promote 'Montero' Album Release

We’re waiting for Lil Nas X to pop! The “Industry Baby” rapper is due, literally, in conjunction with the release of his debut album “Montero,” and he is causing even more buzz after he posted photos from his lavish baby shower.
Last month, Lil Nas X announced his little bundle of joy and album congruently with a full maternity spread in People magazine. In an effort to market his album, he has been leaning into the traditional ideals of pregnancy, including the photoshoot mentioned above, a baby registry for charities, and now a decked-out baby shower to celebrate the arrival of his album.
The luxurious shower was captured on video, showing the belly hoisting Lil Nas X walking into his backyard blindfolded. He seems surprised at the lavish setup with no one in attendance. The camera pans around to show the decked out blue, white, and grey decor, as well as empty seats, custom sweets, and a table with gifts from featured artists on the album. The celebratory video concludes with a shot of the camera scaling up the back of his longline jacket, covered with the “Montero” album art.
The album is set to release on September 17th, and it’s clear that Lil Nas X plans to bask in every moment until his bundle of joy arrives.
