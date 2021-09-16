Lil Nas X Throws Himself A Baby Shower To Promote 'Montero' Album Release

We’re waiting for Lil Nas X to pop! The “Industry Baby” rapper is due, literally, in conjunction with the release of his debut album “Montero,” and he is causing even more buzz after he posted photos from his lavish baby shower.

Last month, Lil Nas X announced his little bundle of joy and album congruently with a full maternity spread in People magazine. In an effort to market his album, he has been leaning into the traditional ideals of pregnancy, including the photoshoot mentioned above, a baby registry for charities, and now a decked-out baby shower to celebrate the arrival of his album.