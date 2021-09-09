Lil Nas X Debuts ‘Baby Registry’ To Raise Money For Charities

Lil Nas X's "baby bump" news not only comes with a new album but an official baby registry for his fans to donate to charities. The artist first announced that he was "pregnant" with his upcoming debut album after posting photos of a faux pregnant belly on Instagram on Sept. 3.
“SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021 🦋💕🥲,” he shared with his fans.
According to Out Magazine, Nas X has listed a charity on each song on his upcoming album that listeners can donate to. This includes the Transinclusive Group, The Bail Project, Ch-Pier, Bros in Convo, Compassionate Atlanta, Relationship Unleashed, and more.
For more information on how to donate, click here.
A full tracklist for his Montero album is below:
“Montero”
“Industry Baby” (feat. Jack Harlow)
“Thats What I Want”
“The Art Of Realization”
“Scoop” (feat. Doja Cat)
“One of Me” (feat. Elton John)
“Lost in the Citadel”
“Dolla Sign Slime” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
“Tales of Dominica”
“Sun Goes Down”
“Void”
“Don’t Want It”
“Life After Salem”
“Am I Dreaming” (feat. Miley Cyrus)
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
