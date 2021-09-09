Lil Nas X Debuts ‘Baby Registry’ To Raise Money For Charities

Lil Nas X's "baby bump" news not only comes with a new album but an official baby registry for his fans to donate to charities. The artist first announced that he was "pregnant" with his upcoming debut album after posting photos of a faux pregnant belly on Instagram on Sept. 3.

“SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy “MONTERO” is due September 17, 2021 🦋💕🥲,” he shared with his fans.

