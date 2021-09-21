Kanye West Reportedly Purchased A $57.3M Malibu Mansion With A Penthouse Suite And An Ocean View!

Kanye West is building his real estate portfolio with an impressive new purchase. According to The Dirt, the music mogul has recently bought a 3,665-square-foot mansion in Malibu.

Designed by Japanese architect, Tadao Ando, the sprawling property features minimalistic designs, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, a garage, and a stunning ocean view. This home is one of a handful of homes designed by Ando.