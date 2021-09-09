New Money Move?: Kanye West Will Reportedly Join Kim Kardashian In The Business Of Selling Homeware Must-Haves

Kanye West may have set his sights on the houseware industry! According to Page Six, the business mogul’s company Mascotte Holdings Inc. filed to trademark the name “Kanye West” for countless home décor products.

The publication reports that the application was filed on Aug. 27 and covers a variety of items including blankets, shower curtains, pillowcases, towels, and textile wall hangings.

While no further details are available, it is no surprise that the leader of the Yeezy empire is interested in expanding his business reach into the home sector. Back in 2018, the rapper’s wife Kim Kardashian shared with Architectural Digest that ‘Ye builds his own furniture.

"My husband makes all of his own furniture in his office,” she explains, before adding, “My office is all Vincent Van Duysen, but Kanye is so good at it, he loves to draw out pieces. Axel made a couch in our house called the ‘Kanye couch’ because Kanye designed it with him”.

The Kardashian-West family left fans in awe of their basinless sinks custom-designed by Kanye. Take a look at the chic design below!