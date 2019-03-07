Christine “Chrissy” Teigen began modeling as a teenager, with her 2010 Sports Illustrated cover launching her into the spotlight. While on the rise, Chrissy steadily grew a fan base with her humorous social media antics that led to the burgeoning model often trending online and in the news.

She gained notoriety as a television personality for a slew of successful franchises such as Model Employee, Lip Sync Battle and the daytime talk show FabLife. In early 2016, Chrissy published her first book, Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat, which a was a New York Times bestseller and the second-best selling cookbook of the year, according to Publishers Weekly.

On September 18, 2018, Chrissy followed up her successful cookbook with a part two, titled Cravings: Hungry for More. She married John Legend in 2013 and gave birth to their daughter, Luna, in 2016 and their son, Miles, in 2018. Chrissy is currently represented worldwide by IMG Models in New York.

(Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)