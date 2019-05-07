Born in New York City, Quincy Brown is the son of late model Kim Porter and R&B legend Al B. Sure!. Quincy was adopted by media mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs at the age of three when Porter and Combs began dating in 1994. The actor got his start as a model in 2012, as well as his first acting role in We The Party, before signing a recording deal with his adoptive father's Epic imprint Bad Boy Records in 2016.

The formal launch of his music career didn't derail his acting ambitions, as he became a main cast member on Fox's musical series, Star. Outside of music and acting, Quincy is quickly becoming a multi-hyphenate outside the Combs legacy. He founded his own production company FourXample, a watch line called Chalk by Quincy, a jeans collection with Embellish, and is currently partnered with a start-up technology company, Shortcuts.

In 2018, his mother passed away after contracting lobar pneumonia.

(Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)