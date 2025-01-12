The Scoreboard: Rookie Shootouts, HBCU Shockwaves & Athlete Power Moves
12/08/2025
From Shedeur Sanders’ four-TD duel to Prairie View A&M’s SWAC takeover, Angel & Paige’s snack empire and an NFL star debuting at Art Basel, this week’s Scoreboard is all gas, no brakes on and off the field.
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02:11
The Scoreboard: Bryce Young Stuns the Rams, Shedeur Gets the Nod, and LSU Drops Video-Game Numbers
A weekend of upsets, commitment to the future in Cleveland, and offensive dominance in Baton Rouge — we’re catching you up on all the action.
12/01/2025
02:45
The Scoreboard: Records, Rivalries & Real Love: Inside This Weekend's Biggest Moments in Sports
Bryce Young’s huge day, South Carolina’s statement win, Shedeur’s first NFL snap, and the surprise gift that had Karl-Anthony Towns in tears.
11/17/2025
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